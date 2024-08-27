U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.42

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.42 and traded as high as $70.99. U-Haul shares last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 69,980 shares traded.

U-Haul Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of U-Haul

About U-Haul

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U-Haul in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of U-Haul during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in U-Haul during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U-Haul by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.