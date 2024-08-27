U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Trading Down 0.1%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.31 and last traded at $33.31. 12,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 9,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $143.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13.

About U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

