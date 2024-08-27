U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Trading Down 0%

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
U.S. GoldMining Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.
U.S. GoldMining Company Profile
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
