U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 184,449 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,839,000 after buying an additional 3,138,425 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $35,162,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,034,000 after buying an additional 669,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,841,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after buying an additional 406,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

