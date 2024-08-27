Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BWS Financial from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $205.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.75. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

