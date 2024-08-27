Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on UBSFY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

