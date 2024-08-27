UBS Group Increases Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $6.50

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $5.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HBI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $6.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 632,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,140 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

