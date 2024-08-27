UBS Group Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $215.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.64.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $198.91 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.16.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

