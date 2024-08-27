UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Scotiabank

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.59.

UDR stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. UDR has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. UDR’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.19%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in UDR by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 75,993 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 94,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in UDR by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

