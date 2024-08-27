UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $46.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.59.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $43.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

