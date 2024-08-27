UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CFO Sells $787,063.68 in Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $787,063.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,812,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT opened at $334.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.95. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $339.83.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

