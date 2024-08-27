Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $373.00 and last traded at $376.52. 335,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 876,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.87 and a 200-day moving average of $431.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

