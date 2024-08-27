Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Position Lessened by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 52.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $127,763.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $127,763.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,056,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,290 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $516.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.06 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

