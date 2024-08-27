Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.27

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.27 and traded as high as $11.48. Ultralife shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 45,237 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Ultralife Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $180.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULBI. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter worth $100,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ultralife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,082,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Further Reading

