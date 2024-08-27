United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.43. 59,420 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 22,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.
United Homes Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $311.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.
Insider Transactions at United Homes Group
In related news, VP Pennington W. Nieri purchased 133,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $666,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $666,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Pennington W. Nieri purchased 133,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $666,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Michael Nieri acquired 133,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $666,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,302,496 shares of company stock worth $11,512,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of United Homes Group
About United Homes Group
United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Homes Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.