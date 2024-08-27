United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) Stock Price Up 2.6%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.43. 59,420 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 22,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $311.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

Get United Homes Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Homes Group

In related news, VP Pennington W. Nieri purchased 133,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $666,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $666,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Pennington W. Nieri purchased 133,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $666,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Michael Nieri acquired 133,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $666,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,302,496 shares of company stock worth $11,512,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Homes Group

About United Homes Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Homes Group stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in United Homes Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UHG Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Boston Partners owned 0.56% of United Homes Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.