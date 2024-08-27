United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $346.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $353.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,203.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,203.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $980,928.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,666 shares of company stock worth $37,635,964. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

