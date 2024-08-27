Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

UEIC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $8.50 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth $122,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 56.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

