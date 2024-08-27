Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 95.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $233.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.27. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $235.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.