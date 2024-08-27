Ur-Energy Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Ur-Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.27.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $411.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $88,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $108,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $88,347.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,651.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 5,100,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,931,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 517,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 12,223,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after buying an additional 64,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

