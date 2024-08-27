US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LNG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $184.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.82. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $152.31 and a 12-month high of $187.44.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

