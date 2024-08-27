ValiRx (LON:VAL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.61 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,764,825 shares.

ValiRx Stock Up 10.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.75 and a beta of 0.63.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

