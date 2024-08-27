Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Value Line Price Performance

Value Line stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.84. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 50.73%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Value Line

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Value Line during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

