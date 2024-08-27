VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.66

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.66 and traded as high as $24.45. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 10,950 shares trading hands.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.