Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$42.49 and last traded at C$42.56. 133,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 141,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.69.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.