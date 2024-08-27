Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$51.28 and last traded at C$51.19. Approximately 20,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 28,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.07.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.43.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

