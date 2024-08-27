Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading 3.1% Higher

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 19,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 67,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a current ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 22.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

