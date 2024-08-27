Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRNS. Robert W. Baird raised Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 0.82. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

