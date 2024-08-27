Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vasta Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

