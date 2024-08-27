Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vaxart in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Vaxart’s current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 121.06% and a negative net margin of 920.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $155.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,985,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 2,095,274 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $20,000,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

