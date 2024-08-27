Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.16 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.16 ($0.40). 20,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 32,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.43).

Vector Capital Stock Down 7.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.85. The company has a market capitalization of £13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,005.33 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Vector Capital Company Profile

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

