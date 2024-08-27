Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.22

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €29.22 ($32.47) and traded as low as €29.08 ($32.31). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €29.51 ($32.79), with a volume of 1,211,730 shares traded.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.22.

About Veolia Environnement

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.