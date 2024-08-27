VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.43

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.43 and traded as high as $27.30. VEON shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 18,290 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get VEON alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VEON

VEON Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of VEON

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,544,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in VEON by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 910,948 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,387,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,754,000 after purchasing an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VEON by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of VEON by 18.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.