Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $112.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion and a PE ratio of 33.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $1,211,920 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.