Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 452 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,399,000 after acquiring an additional 144,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $165.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of -261.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,077,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $1,298,122.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,077,656.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total value of $1,299,815.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,693 shares of company stock worth $41,424,840 over the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

