Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,086 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,075,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,500,000 after buying an additional 40,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Camping World by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,320 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Camping World by 98.9% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 995,096 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,451,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWH. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.50 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Camping World’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

