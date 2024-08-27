Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.