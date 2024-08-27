Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $232.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

