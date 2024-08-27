Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2239 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.