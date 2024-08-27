Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,367,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,172,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 968,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,099,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 2,110 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $77,099.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at $737,852.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,527 shares of company stock worth $12,898,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

VRNT opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.