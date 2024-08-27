Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,999,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 89,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.36. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.