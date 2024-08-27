Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,917 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.