Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,240 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 175,956 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Utz Brands by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 103,448 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 552,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 70,755 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other news, Director Bruce John Lindeman purchased 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

