Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.