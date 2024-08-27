VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Shares Down 5%

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
VersaBank Trading Down 5.0 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50.
About VersaBank
VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.
