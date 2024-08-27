Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Given New $1.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Versus Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of VS stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

