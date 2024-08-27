Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) CFO Sells $895,250.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $895,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,654.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ VERX opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 939.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.69. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.
Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.
