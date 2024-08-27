Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $394.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

