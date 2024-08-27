VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.77

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.77 and traded as high as $7.34. VirnetX shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 1,400 shares.

VirnetX Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of VirnetX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 45.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in VirnetX by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 58,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 44,625 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

Featured Articles

