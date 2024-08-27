Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.8% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $264,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,215.7% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 155,957 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 29,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Visa by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.
Visa Stock Up 0.3 %
Visa stock opened at $268.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $490.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy and Hold For 2025 and Beyond
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- BJ’s Stock Slides After Q2 Beat: A Buy-the-Dip Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.