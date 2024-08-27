Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.8% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $264,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1,215.7% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 155,957 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 29,125 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Visa by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Visa stock opened at $268.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $490.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.