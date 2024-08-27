Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VPG opened at $28.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.22. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 60,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

